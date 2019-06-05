Athlete turns down MLB draft offers to play baseball, football for LSU

Photo: The Advocate

Reports say two-sport star, Maurice Hampton Jr. turned down offers in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft to attend to LSU.

The Advocate reports, according Maurice Hampton Sr., the highest signing bonus a team offered the 17-year-old player was $1.8 million.

As the second round started, the athlete announced on social media that he would be "coming home" to Baton Rouge to play football and baseball for LSU. The post was later taken down, but according to his father, his son's decision hasn't changed.

Hampton Jr. is viewed by LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron as being a defensive back, but the player has expressed interest in being a cornerback. Currently, LSU football is in the midst of summer workouts getting ready for the 2019 season.