AT&T to give impacted customers credit on service charges

BATON ROUGE – AT&T officials have announced that customers who are in affected flood areas will receive credits for cell service.

The company is offering credits for customers who have experienced service disruption following due to the recent severe weather.

According to the company, customers will receive a one-time credit worth 50 percent off the cost of their month's service in the following parishes:

Ascension

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Livingston

Point Coupee

St. Helena

St. James

West Baton Rouge

West Helena

Additionally, customers in the parishes declared in a state of emergency and who have incurred data overage charges used between Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 will be credited those charges.

Those parishes include:

Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St Charles, St Helena, St James, St John the Baptist, St Landry, St Martin, St Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.

According to AT&T officials, customers should text whenever possible as the call volume is still very high.

"Our crews are still working to repair damage to our flooded Baton Rouge switching center, and we have restored service for a vast majority of our wireless customers as quickly as possible by rerouting the traffic to a nearby facility," Lance Skelly, AT&T Director of Communications, said.