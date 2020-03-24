AT&T increasing pay for employees amid the coronavirus pandemic

AT&T announced a temporary pay increase for front line employees that are working through the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that they will be paying employees a 20% bonus above the regular hourly base rate of pay for all time worked in the office or at home. That bonus will be included in their regular rate of pay for purposes of calculating overtime rates.

Increases will go into effect March 25th and remain effective until further notice.

"We have a responsibility like few other companies during the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors and healthcare providers, our FirstNet first responders and all our customers depend on us to stay connected," AT&T said in a statement Tuesday.

The company is also paying employees who are no longer needed or able to work during the global health emergency.

"As we continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our business, our people and our communities, we recognize some of our employees have specific needs and cannot fulfill their roles either at the workplace or from home during this time – so we want to continue to help," AT&T said in a statement Saturday.

The company claims to extend their original 80 hours of paid, excused time off up to a total of 160 hours for the following virus-related scenarios: