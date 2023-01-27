55°
Latest Weather Blog
At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable' condition
ZACHARY - A crash left at least four people injured on US-61 early Friday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Samuels Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road. Sources said four people were taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition.
One car appeared to be overturned with a heavy first responder and police presence on the scene.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chase in Gonzales tied to manhunt for suspects accused of shooting...
-
Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail
-
At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable'...
-
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket has officially expired
-
Video shows Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar before deadly wreck; Reggie's releases...