At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable' condition

2 hours 35 minutes ago Friday, January 27 2023 Jan 27, 2023 January 27, 2023 8:08 AM January 27, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A crash left at least four people injured on US-61 early Friday morning. 

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Samuels Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road. Sources said four people were taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition.

One car appeared to be overturned with a heavy first responder and police presence on the scene. 

This is a developing story.

