At least 22 injured in Austin as two cranes collide

AUSTIN, Texas - At least 22 people were injured after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning, CNN reports.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted about the incident around 10:40 a.m.

Multiple #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo assets responding to a reported Structural Collapse incident at 1600 Robert Browning St (09:38); ATCEMS on-scene Command advising 20+ possible patients. 6 ambulances & 2 ATCEMS Command units currently assigned. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 16, 2020

Local ABC affiliate station KVUE says the two cranes collided and became entangled near the Mueller Development just east of Interstate 35.

The 22 injured were workers at the site, EMS officials said in a news conference, and most of their injuries occurred as they were trying to flee the area.

The collision occurred in the Mueller community of northeast Austin, near a park, children's hospital, apartment complex and shopping center.