Latest Weather Blog
At least 22 injured in Austin as two cranes collide
AUSTIN, Texas - At least 22 people were injured after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning, CNN reports.
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted about the incident around 10:40 a.m.
Multiple #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo assets responding to a reported Structural Collapse incident at 1600 Robert Browning St (09:38); ATCEMS on-scene Command advising 20+ possible patients. 6 ambulances & 2 ATCEMS Command units currently assigned. More to Follow...— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 16, 2020
Local ABC affiliate station KVUE says the two cranes collided and became entangled near the Mueller Development just east of Interstate 35.
The 22 injured were workers at the site, EMS officials said in a news conference, and most of their injuries occurred as they were trying to flee the area.
The collision occurred in the Mueller community of northeast Austin, near a park, children's hospital, apartment complex and shopping center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal