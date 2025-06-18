89°
Assumption Parish Schools offering free meals to students through June 26

Wednesday, June 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish School System is distributing free meals to students through the Louisiana Department of Education's Seamless Summer Food Program.

All children in grades 3-12 can get free breakfast and lunch every Monday through Thursday until June 26. Students are not allowed to take meals off campus. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

The school system asks that parents notify the district's nutrition office at least a day before that their child will be eating breakfast or lunch and at which school site.

Meals can be received at the following schools:

Assumption High School
- Grades 9-12
- Breakfast from 7:20 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

Napoleonville Middle School
- Grades 6-8
- Breakfast from 7:40 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.
- Lunch from 10:55 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Napoleonville Primary School
- Grades 3-8
- Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.
- Lunch from 10:35 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

