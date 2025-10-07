91°
Assumption Parish man arrested, allegedly set fire to camper
NAPOLEONVILLE - A Bayou L'Ourse man was arrested Monday night after reportedly setting fire to a camper trailer.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Lawrence Forristal Jr. was fighting with the victim before throwing a beer bottle at them, which hit them in the head. Afterward, he set a camper trailer on fire.
Forristal was arrested and booked for domestic abuse aggravated assault.
