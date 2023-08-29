Assumption Parish man arrested after test reveals he impregnated minor in 2021

LABADIEVILLE - A man was arrested nearly three years after impregnating a girl no older than 14.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a complaint from a school on Sept. 22, 2021 that a girl was impregnated by an adult. Deputies say they pinned Ricky Williams as a suspect and took a DNA test.

The Sheriff's Office said the results did not come back until August 2023. Now, 22-year-old Williams is in jail for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.