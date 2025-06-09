88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish inmate now faces charges for attacking corrections employee

2 hours 6 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 11:27 AM June 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NAPOLEONVILLE - An inmate at the Assumption Parish detention facility now faces additional charges after he allegedly attacked an employee there. 

Jamon Davis, 20, was rebooked for battery charges late Saturday night. Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said one of the facility's corrections officers was "viciously attacked" by Davis while they were trying to put him back into his cell. 

Video also captured the incident, deputies said. 

Trending News

Davis was booked for battery of a correctional facility employee, aggravated second-degree battery, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, illegal carrying of weapons (a self-made shank, deputies specified), simple escape and simple battery of the infirmed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days