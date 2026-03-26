Assumption Parish deputies make arrest in 2023 car theft case

PAINCOURTVILLE — Deputies arrested a man for breaking into one car and stealing another near Paincourtville in 2023, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to a vehicle theft call at a home along La. 70 near the intersection of La. 3127 on July 26, 2023. When they arrived, they found that a Chrysler Aspen had been stolen, and another car had been broken into a few doors down.

Through an investigation, deputies identified 29-year-old Tyrean Harry, of St. James, and 25-year-old Darrel Anthony Morris Jr. as suspects.

The sheriff's office obtained arrest warrants for Harry on Oct. 24, 2023. He was arrested on March 26, 2026, and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.

Deputies said Morris was previously arrested, convicted and sentenced to prison time for his role.