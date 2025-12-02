Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman who allegedly led pursuit while child was in car

NAPOLEONVILLE – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after deputies responded to a disturbance call in Napoleonville over the weekend, and she allegedly led authorities on a high-speed pursuit while her child was in the car.

Assumption Parish deputies said that they responded to a disturbance call on Sunday night. After they arrived at the Napoleonville home, a woman, later identified by deputies as 28-year-old Nashe Harris, got into a car with a baby and drove away.

Deputies then chased Harris, who was driving at a high speed and refused to stop. According to deputies, she eventually stopped at a local healthcare facility, but deputies did not know if she was there related to the child's health.

Deputies then tried to arrest Harris, but she physically resisted authorities before being subdued and taken into custody.

Eventually, deputies searched her car and found marijuana.

She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on three counts of resisting an officer, as well as one count each of aggravated flight from an officer, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, driving while intoxicated, violation of the child passenger restraint system, possession of marijuana and not wearing a seat belt.