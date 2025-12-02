Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman who allegedly led pursuit while child was in car
NAPOLEONVILLE – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after deputies responded to a disturbance call in Napoleonville over the weekend, and she allegedly led authorities on a high-speed pursuit while her child was in the car.
Assumption Parish deputies said that they responded to a disturbance call on Sunday night. After they arrived at the Napoleonville home, a woman, later identified by deputies as 28-year-old Nashe Harris, got into a car with a baby and drove away.
Deputies then chased Harris, who was driving at a high speed and refused to stop. According to deputies, she eventually stopped at a local healthcare facility, but deputies did not know if she was there related to the child's health.
Deputies then tried to arrest Harris, but she physically resisted authorities before being subdued and taken into custody.
Eventually, deputies searched her car and found marijuana.
She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on three counts of resisting an officer, as well as one count each of aggravated flight from an officer, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, driving while intoxicated, violation of the child passenger restraint system, possession of marijuana and not wearing a seat belt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Historic Lincoln Theater expected to reopen in December as Black history museum,...
-
EBR Schools, Good Fellows distribute 300 gift bags with clothes, toys, hygiene...
-
Some bicycle helmets sold by Walmart under recall
-
70 for 70: Chris Thomas King kept blues legacy of his father's...
-
Doctor says Trump had preventative screening MRI on heart, abdomen
Sports Video
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday