Assumption Parish deputies arrest 80-year-old for allegedly lighting tire fires
NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested an 80-year-old man accused of lighting several illegal fires.
According to APSO, Willie J. Langs allegedly lit a large pile of tires on fire on Howard Lane in Napoleonville. A local fire department told deputies that large burn piles were a "repetitive problem involving Willie J. Langs."
After consulting with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, deputies arrested Langs on a felony charge of illegal disposal, discharge or emission of a substance.
