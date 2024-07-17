90°
Assumption man arrested for assault; accused of stabbing another man in neck over lawn chair

Wednesday, July 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NAPOLEONVILLE — A 60-year-old man accused of stabbing a person in the neck over a lawn chair after threatening to kill them was arrested in Napoleonville, Assumption Parish deputies said.

Anthony James Ewell was arrested Tuesday for aggravated second-degree battery at a La. 400 home.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the home about a person being stabbed in the neck. When deputies arrived, they met with a stab victim who said that Ewell had engaged them in an argument over a lawn chair earlier on Tuesday. The victim told deputies that Ewell had threatened to kill him before going their separate ways.

Later that day, the victim was walking back from a local business when he was stabbed in the neck. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

Deputies said that the victim identified Ewell as the suspect after seeing injuries to the victim that corroborated the assault. 

Deputies then arrested Ewell and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Deputies also noted that Ewell was also charged with multiple failure-to-appear warrants for multiple traffic violations and resisting an officer.

Ewell's bond on the failure-to-appear charges was set at $1,379.

