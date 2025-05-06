75°
Assumption High School seniors pursuing education in college honored at ceremony
NAPOLEONVILLE — A special signing day was held on Tuesday at Assumption High School for students pursuing education degrees.
Three of the people honored will go to Nicholls State University and a fourth will go to Southeastern University in Hammond.
Jackson Benoit, Cecelia Murin and Ty'Lan Telfair will all be attending Nicholls and Sadie Vaughn is going to Southeastern.
According to Assumption Parish School officials, all four have completed the Educators Rising course offered through the school system's "Grow Our Own" initiative.
The program has been in place for a year-and-a-half and administrators say that eight incoming seniors are looking to graduate and go into education next year.
