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Assumption deputies: Man arrested for stabbing someone, punching another person afterward

1 hour 3 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 3:02 PM May 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BELLE ROSE - Deputies arrested a Paincourtville man after he allegedly stabbed someone with a broken piece of wood from a door frame before punching another person.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Davonta Travon Beasley, 30, went into a home near Belle Rose before grabbing a broken piece of wood from the door frame, stabbing one victim before punching a second person multiple times in May 2023.

Deputies said Beasley had left the area prior to deputies arriving. He was arrested Thursday evening in Bertrandville.

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Beasley was booked for aggravated battery and simple battery. His bond was set to $50,000.

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