Ascension sheriff's deputy arrested on child pornography charges
ASCENSION PARISH - A sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday and charged with 20 counts of pornography involving a juvenile, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputy Brandon Morris was fired after he was arrested. Morris had been employed at the sheriff's office for eight months.
“We hold our deputies to high standards, and no one is above the law when situations like this occur. It tarnishes our badge and violates community trust,” Sheriff Webre said in a statement.
No bond has been set.
No more information was immediately available.
