41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Schools says employees, students from 2009 to 2024 affected by PowerSchool hack

53 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 3:57 PM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Schools said Friday any employee or student whose data was in PowerSchool from 2009 to 2024 was affected by a recent hack.

Ascension Schools and Livingston Parish Schools announced the hack had happened Wednesday, saying PowerSchool was alerted on Dec. 28.

Trending News

Officials say once they received finalized information from PowerSchool, they will ensure the impacted individuals are notified with instruction on how to access identity protection and credit monitoring services.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days