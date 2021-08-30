Ascension Parish waking up to structural damage, thousands of power outages

ASCENSION PARISH - Damaging winds from Hurricane Ida left a mark on Ascension Parish.

A Baskin-Robbins in Prairieville (17100 Airline Hwy)was decimated by storm winds overnight Sunday.

An entire side of the building appeared to have been torn off by winds.

This was one example of such damage in the area.

As of 7:30 a.m., at least 39,668 are without power in Ascension Parish, according to Entergy's outage map.