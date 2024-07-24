Ascension Parish Schools named best district in state for improving student test scores

BATON ROUGE — Less than a week after the grand opening of a new high school, Ascension Parish Schools was named the best school district in the state when it comes to test scores, the school system announced Wednesday.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Education, 53% of 2023-2024 students in grades 3-12 have "achieved mastery and advanced levels on state tests."

Ascension Parish Schools also received top marks in other key areas, including the second-highest increase statewide for students with disabilities and Black students, and the third-highest for economically disadvantaged students.

"We will not be satisfied until all 24,000 students achieve at these high levels," Superintendent Edith Walker said. "Our goal is to ensure every student in Ascension Parish receives the support and opportunities they need to succeed."