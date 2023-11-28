41°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish School Board approves $1.5M in funding for school bus air conditioning
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish School Board approved more than $1.5 million in funding to add air conditioning onto school buses.
The $1,557,300 will be split among the school system's 62 buses, which comes out to around $25,000 per bus.
School board member Jake Lambert was the only one to vote against the proposal on Tuesday evening.
Trending News
In the beginning of the school year, temperatures were regularly reaching 100 degrees. Bus drivers pleaded to school officials for air conditioning on their units. In the middle of September, drivers participated in a strike—impacting more than 2,300 students that day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff Edwards takes a look back at the last 20 years before...
-
Residents say nothing being done about rash of car break-ins, thefts at...
-
Millions allocated for security upgrades at EBR juvenile facility unspent; money was...
-
Apple 'NameDrop' feature worries some parents
-
DA wants teen escapees moved to parish prison