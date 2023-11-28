Ascension Parish School Board approves $1.5M in funding for school bus air conditioning

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish School Board approved more than $1.5 million in funding to add air conditioning onto school buses.

The $1,557,300 will be split among the school system's 62 buses, which comes out to around $25,000 per bus.

School board member Jake Lambert was the only one to vote against the proposal on Tuesday evening.

In the beginning of the school year, temperatures were regularly reaching 100 degrees. Bus drivers pleaded to school officials for air conditioning on their units. In the middle of September, drivers participated in a strike—impacting more than 2,300 students that day.