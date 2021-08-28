Ascension Parish opening two evacuation shelters ahead of Hurricane Ida

Ascension Parish will be opening two emergency shelters Sunday morning in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

The shelters will be at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzalez and Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville. Both will be open at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Ascension Parish said cots will be provided, but anyone coming to the shelter should bring enough food to last three to five days.

Ascension reminded residents to bring food, water, bedding, medication, clothing, toiletries, hygiene products and electronic charging cables.

The shelters will be complying with COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and face mask mandates.