Ascension Parish hosts Veterans Day Parade
ASCENSION - Veterans Day celebrations kicked off early in Ascension Parish with its annual Veterans Day Parade.
The event showed support for local veterans as the community gathered to participate in the festivities.
People lined the streets as firetrucks and dance teams passed by to show their gratitude for those who've served our country.
Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov.11.
