73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish holds Veterans Day parade Sunday

1 hour 49 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2024 Nov 10, 2024 November 10, 2024 8:08 PM November 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Ascension Parish residents lined the streets of Gonzales on Sunday for the Veterans Day parade. 

Floats rolled at 2 p.m., starting and ending at East Ascension High School.

Veteran Mark Gravette said he feels grateful for the brave souls who put their lives on the line to defend our country. 

"War veterans sacrificed families and their lives for us to walk free, drive these jeeps and do what we want," Gravette said.

Trending News

Gravette served in the National Guard for four years. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days