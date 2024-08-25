79°
Ascension Parish flotilla team saves stranded boaters

Sunday, August 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE RIVER - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office flotilla team saved a group of stranded boaters Sunday. 

The sheriff's office said deputies found a group of boaters stranded on a boat in the Diversion Canal. 

The flotilla team was able to pull the stalled boat back to safety. 

