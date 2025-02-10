58°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish deputy shoots, kills subject early Monday morning; troopers investigating
GONZALES - State police are investigating after an Ascension Parish deputy shot and killed someone early Monday morning.
Information was limited as of 5 a.m. Monday, but LSP said the person was shot at around 1 a.m. on Burnside Avenue near West Orice Roth Road. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries.
The person's identity was not immediately released.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person shot along North 39th Street
-
Ascension Parish deputy shoots, kills subject early Monday morning; troopers investigating
-
One killed in shooting along Jackson Avenue on Sunday night
-
Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant 40-22 win
-
Non-profit holding art contest for Black History Month