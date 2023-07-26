Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing 29-year-old man

GONZALES - Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen July 2.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kirby Lorenston, 29, was last seen July 2 walking near the Lamar Dixon Expo Center along Vindez Road.

Anyone with information on Lorenson's whereabouts is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-8300.