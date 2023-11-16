Ascension Parish Councilman turns self in after submitting requests under parish president's name

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies said an Ascension councilman was issued summonses after an investigation showed he allegedly submitted public records requests under the name of the parish president.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that deputies began investigating reports of a person impersonating a high-ranking public official in early September. The investigation showed this person filed multiple public records requests under the name of Ascension President Clint Cointment.

Further investigation led the sheriff's office to identify the individual as Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler. Lawler reportedly used personal devices to submit the requests under Cointment's name.

Lawler met with sheriff's office detectives Wednesday and was issued misdemeanor summonses for one count of online impersonation and one count of identity theft.

Deputies did not specify what the public records requests entailed.

The APSO issued the following press release Wednesday morning:

