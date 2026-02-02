Ascension Councilman Joel Robert turns self in after allegedly attacking man in parking lot

GONZALES — Ascension Parish Councilman Joel Robert was arrested Monday on assault charges, arrest records show.

Robert, 45, was arrested around 10 a.m. on one count of aggravated assault. According to the parish jail records, he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

According to Gonzales Police, the assault happened on Jan. 2 in the parking lot of Chips To Go along South Burnside Avenue.

Police said that a person was exiting a construction zone when he inadvertently cut off another driver while merging. The driver then pulled over in the Chips To Go parking lot, unaware that the other driver, later identified as Robert, had followed him.

Robert then approached the driver who allegedly cut him off, visibly angry. Robert then allegedly struck the driver's side window of the victim’s vehicle with his hand. When the alleged victim tried to take a picture of Robert's license plate, Robert began driving erratically, nearly striking him with the car.

A month later, Robert turned himself in to the authorities.

WBRZ has also reached out to Robert for comment.

WBRZ previously reported that Robert was sued for alleged defamation after making a social media post about the husband of a top parish government official.