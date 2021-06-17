Ascension Parish Council to vote on proposed moratorium Thursday

ASCENSION PARISH - A Thursday night council meeting in Ascension Parish will determine whether or not the Parish President's proposed moratorium to halt residential and commercial development in unincorporated parts of the region for a year will go into effect.

But some council members, not fully on board with the original moratorium proposed by Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, would like to add several amendments to the strategy.

One suggested change is to shorten the year-long moratorium to six months, and once the six months are up, an evaluation of progress would be carried out.

This change has been filed, and Cointment is concerned that last-minute edits like it will detract from the effectiveness of his strategy, essentially rendering the moratorium useless.

In fact, Cointment is insistent that the work cannot be completed in six months. He addressed this in a recent interview, saying, "It will require 12 months. we will submit our proposals to the council, then negotiate with them on those changes through eight, nine, and ten. Then all of those ordinances will have to be introduced, passed, it has to go through the planning commission. there are a lot of moving parts. So it cannot- I say it cannot be done in six months."

Cointment insinuated that he expects a moratorium to pass Thursday, but it remains unclear how closely the mandate that is passed will resemble his original proposal.

Should the Council vote in support of the moratorium, the parish will then hire experts to reveiw the code and ordinances and then host a series of parish-wide public input sessions.