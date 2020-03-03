Latest Weather Blog
Ascension: Officials to detail proposed property tax during Tuesday night public forum
ASCENSION PARISH - Officials are hoping to increase the amount of money available for school improvement/construction projects in Ascension Parish.
The funds would come from a proposed property tax that voters will have the option of supporting this Spring.
If voters okay the proposal, the existing property tax of 15.8 mill would see a twenty year extension, which would eventually provide the Ascension Parish School System with over $100 million.
This money would support the construction of the New Prairieville High School as well as a makeover for East Ascension, and the installation of artificial turf for all four schools in the parish.
Residents will have a chance to hear a detailed account of the school system's past construction projects on Tuesday (March 3) night at 6:30 p.m., as officials offer a thorough explanation of the proposed property tax and its ramifications.
Early voting for the Spring election begins April 25 and continues until May 2.
