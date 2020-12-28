Ascension officials provide Christmas tree drop-off information

ASCENSION PARISH - According to Ascension Parish officials, residents wishing to dispose of their Christmas trees may drop them off at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center beginning Monday (Dec. 28). The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road in Gonzales.

After parish residents enter the expo center’s main gate on St. Landry Road, the drop off location will be the unpaved parking area on the left side as you enter the property. Signage will direct residents as they enter the property.

Parish officials said trees must not have any decorations or stands on them, because they will be shredded and mulched.

The tree drop-off program runs through Tuesday January 12, 2021.

For more information, please call 225-450-1506