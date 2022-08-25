81°
Ascension man booked for sending lewd messages to 15-year-old boy
GEISMAR - A man was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly caught trading sexual messages with a 15-year-old boy.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old David Williams was arrested after deputies spoke with the victim earlier this week. The teen told investigators that he and Williams exchanged inappropriate messages, including videos and photos of themselves performing sex acts.
Williams was booked on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
