Ascension deputies investigating weekend homicide
DONALDONSVILLE - Ascension sheriff's detectives are investigating a weekend homicide.
Deputies said they were still working the investigation as of Sunday morning and would release more information later in the day.
One person was believed to have been shot and killed in Donaldsonville. A location was not released.
