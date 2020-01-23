Ascension Closures: Day two of roadwork, traffic accidents cause more congestion

ASCENSION PARISH - Prairieville and Gonzales drivers may find that a repeat of Wednesday's traffic problems are in the works.

Not only are closures expected at LA 73 (and possible railroad crossings at Coolidge Ave, Felix, and Pupera Road, weather permitting), but on Thursday morning, shortly after 6 a.m., an 18-wheeler jacknifed on I-10 (Westbound) at the Bluff overpass.

The crash involved a second vehicle, and Louisiana State Police confirmed that no one was injured.

This accident was cleared by 9:30 a.m., but caused congestion for a time.

Drivers headed west would have used Airline as an alternate route, but due to closure of LA 73, drivers were unable to access Airline. Some opted to use LA 929 as a cut-through from 73 to Airline.

Click here or follow @wbrztraffic for the latest traffic updates.

HEADS-UP PRAIRIEVILLE: Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking right lane on I-10 W before Highland Rd. PLUS LA 73 closed again at RR crossing. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 23, 2020