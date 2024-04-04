Ascension balloon festival set for this weekend

GONZALES - The countdown is almost over for Ascension Parish's biggest event of the year.

The 5th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. Saturday, and close at 10 p.m. both nights.

Last year, nearly 50,000 people made their way to the festival, and organizers expect an even bigger turnout this year.

"That's why we've taken all these precautions to make the traffic better, to make the traffic flow better, the parking better," said Martin McConnel, marketing director of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Unlike last year, both entrances will be wide open, allowing traffic to flow from both the front and back of the center.

The center can accomodate over 4,000 cars.

"So there's room for you to park," said McConnell, "so you get here and we'll get you in here."

Event organizers also recommend drivers take a certain route, depending on where they're coming from:

Gonzales:

Take Hwy 30.

Turn Left onto St. Landry Rd.

Turn Right at the front gate into Lamar-Dixon.

Baton Rouge:

Exit I-10 at Hwy 73.

Turn Left onto Hwy 30.

Turn Right onto Ashland Rd.

Enter the back gate into Lamar-Dixon.

New Orleans:

Exit I-10 at Hwy 22 and turn Left.

Turn Right onto River Rd.

Turn Right onto Ashland Rd.

Enter Lamar-Dixon via the back gate.