As subtropical storm Theta's formation marks record-breaking Hurricane Season, Eta's trajectory remains uncertain

Subtropical storm Theta formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night, marking 2020 as the most active hurricane season on record with 29 storms so far.

Subtropical Storm #Theta Advisory 2: Theta Expected to Remain Over the Eastern Atlantic For The Next Several Days. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2020

Theta is not expected to pose a threat as the storm is anticipated to travel east and stay in open water before dissipating, according to the National Hurricane Center.

While Theta appears poised to bypass land, Tropical Storm Eta has already made landfall in several regions and left behind a trail of death and destruction.

Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key late Sunday before dumping rains and wind over South Florida and then heading into the Gulf of Mexico. As of Monday evening, almost 13,000 Florida customers were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.US.

According to the Associated Press, as of Tuesday morning, Eta is lingering just north of the Yucatan Channel between Cuba and Mexico, with top winds of 50 mph (85 kmh).

Weather experts say it will likely remain nearly stationary through the day before moving north later in the week, and is unlikely to make landfall again.

That said, the storm is still causing problems for Cuba. The Associated Press says Eta regional flooding has led to the evacuations of some 25,000 citizens.

Before harassing Cuba, the storm unleashed its wrath on Florida, damaging one of the state’s largest COVID-19 testing sites with punishing rains, officials said.

Throughout the pandemic, the Miami-Dade County’s Hard Rock Stadium had been one of the busiest places for people to get a coronavirus diagnosis. But due to the rain damage it sustained during Eta, the site is expected to be closed until Wednesday or Thursday.

At least seven other state testing sites were to remain closed on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.

In addition to damage to critical COVID facilities, Florida firefighters pulled a person from a car that had driven into a canal Sunday night in Lauderhill, north of Miami.

The patient was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. And a tractor-trailer was left dangling off the elevated Palmetto Expressway in Miami, the Florida Highway Patrol said, after the driver lost control.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Twitter that Floridians should monitor the storm over the coming days. While this storm has moved offshore, it could still bring dangerous conditions to the Gulf Coast at the end of this week,” he tweeted.