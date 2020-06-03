As protests continue, nearly 10,000 arrests have been made

A standoff between thousands of protesters speaking out against racial injustice and the NYPD on the Manhattan Bridge ended peacefully. (June 2, 2020) Photo: Twitter/ Gwynne Hogan

A little over a week after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who lost his life at the hands of a white Minnesota police officer, thousands of Americans are participating in protests to demand change in racial injustice.

But as some of the demonstrations that begin peacefully turn violent, massive amounts of arrests are being made. The Associated Press estimates that at this time, at least 9,300 protesters have been arrested.

According to ABC News, on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, New York City Police made about 280 arrests at demonstrations.

This number was less than it had been in previous nights, most likely due to the cities recently imposed 8 p.m. curfew.

There were fewer officers injured as well with only two suffering minor injuries.

Though a standoff occurred on the Manhattan Bridge, it ended without incident when 5000 demonstrators returned to Brooklyn after they had been prevented from entering Manhattan.

There was less vandalism than there has been during previous nights as police sealed off parts of Manhattan even before the curfew took effect.