Artist from Louisiana receives 6 CMA nominations, 2 awards; set to perform at Rose Parade

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

A singer-songwriter from Louisiana won two prestigious awards at the CMAs and is set to be the mid-parade performer for Louisiana's Rose Parade float. 

Lainey Wilson, a 30-year-old musician from Baskin, received six nominations and two awards at the CMAs on Nov. 9. Wilson won the awards for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year over big-name artists like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser wished Wilson luck on Twitter prior to the awards and said that Wilson would be the featured mid-parade performer for this year's Rose Parade. 

