64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson suspected in Kisatchie National Forest fires

1 hour 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, April 03 2021 Apr 3, 2021 April 03, 2021 5:44 PM April 03, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Central Louisiana are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever set multiple fires in the Kisatchie National Forest.

The Town Talk reports that firefighters responded to about 10 wildfires in different parts of the forest in the last month.

The forest covers parts of seven parishes. Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain said five of the fires have been in his parish.

“The fires have burned hundreds and hundreds of acres of timber in Grant Parish, and this is much more than just somebody setting the woods on fire,” he said in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page. “There’s been three houses that have come very close to being burned by these fires, and we’re asking for your help today.”

A Louisiana Forestry Association spokesman, Jeff Zeringue, said the group is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the fires.

A March 8 fire in the Melder area of Rapides Parish occurred in an area littered with unexploded ordnance from World War II, according to officials.

Because of that, firefighters couldn’t use heavy equipment so they had to set additional fires to control the wildfire. In the end, about 2,062 acres were burned.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days