Arson ruled the cause of vacant house fire on Old Hammond Highway

1 hour 52 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, October 15 2022 Oct 15, 2022 October 15, 2022 4:53 PM October 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say a massive fire at a vacant house on Old Hammond Highway was intentionally set.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday at a vacant home on Old Hammond Highway, not far from Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, and they were able to put them out in just over 20 minutes.

Video shows fire consuming the entire house and smoke billowing into the air as firefighters tackled the flames.

Investigators later determined arson was the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is urged to contact the fire department at (225) 389-2050.

