57°
Latest Weather Blog
Arson fire destroys vacant apartment complex on Balis Drive
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say arson was the cause of a massive apartment fire on Balis Drive.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze started around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Balis Drive.
Video from the scene shows heavy smoke and fire billowing out of a vacant apartment complex. Crews were able to enter the building and tackle the flames from the inside. The apartments were deemed a total loss.
After an investigation, officials determined the fire was intentionally set. No more details on the investigation were immediately available.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the fire should contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR business holding weekend mini market as fundraiser for Ukraine relief efforts
-
'Worst April Fools' joke ever': Risk Rating 2.0 expected to cause Louisiana...
-
Arson fire destroys vacant apartment complex on Balis Drive
-
State COVID task force halts efforts due to falling case numbers
-
Dipping into oil reserves could be more about political gain than cutting...
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate