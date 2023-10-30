Arrival of heavy gear signals progress on LA-1 bridge stabilization

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A new phase of construction on the future Intracoastal Bridge on LA-1 in West Baton Rouge Parish is getting underway.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says crews are delivering and assembling equipment that will be used to address a settling issue that was identified earlier this year.

Workers have already completed the grouting that was a step in the early part of the stabilization process.

In January, WBRZ reported that "unexpected settlement" of the structure had been traced to problems with the bases of 17 bridge support columns.

The solution chosen involves a technique called "low-mobility grouting," in which "grout is injected into the ground beneath the piles to compact loose soils."

The work being done is on a future southbound span, which will be the first part of the new bridge to open.

A northbound component will follow.