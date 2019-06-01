Bloodied man found dead in Livingston Parish identified; died of single gunshot wound

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has made an arrest in the murder of Fermin Pecina. Click HERE for the full update.

WALKER – A man was found dead on Hood Road south of I-12 in Livingston Parish Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office confirmed it was investigating the find late Friday morning.

The dead man was found on Hood Road between Walker and Port Vincent around 6:30 Friday morning – at the same time deputies and State Police were investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting some 15 miles away.

The sheriff's office says the body found on the side of the road was that of a Hispanic man ranging 30 to 40 years in age. According to authorities, they believe the man had been dead for at least eight hours before being discovered.

While unlikely, it’s not clear if the body found on Hood Road is connected to the shooting-death of a man on Asheville Drive in Denham Springs. There, authorities said deputies exchanged gunfire with a man following a domestic disturbance call.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.