70°
Latest Weather Blog
Armed man caught on camera attempting to break into cars, EBRSO investigating multiple burglaries
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is warning people to watch out for an armed man breaking into cars.
EBRSO released video of a masked man wearing a black hood trying to open a locked car door at 3800 Soleded Drive at 7:00 a.m. The man was seen holding a pistol. Authorities say the suspect tried to break into several vehicles and eventually fled the scene.
The Sheriff's office is reminding people to call law enforcement immediately if they suspect a burglary. Do not attempt to confront the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Armed burglary caught on camera
-
Baton Rouge nurse reunites with family 7 weeks after leaving to fight...
-
LSU's Beach Volleyball team plans for upcoming season following pandemic
-
La churches prepare for unique services amid state's reopening
-
State officials address privacy concerns ahead of enhanced contact tracing
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith