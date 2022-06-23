Arkansas county jail guard fatally shot by man being booked

96°
Thursday, June 23 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PERRYVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A county jail guard in central Arkansas was shot and killed by a man being booked into the jail, state police said Thursday.

No names and few details about the Wednesday night shooting at the Perry County jail in Perryville, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, were immediately released.

A statement from Arkansas State Police said the suspect is a 37-year-old man who had been arrested by Perry County deputies and was being booked into the jail at the time of the shooting.

State police were asked by the sheriff’s office to investigate the shooting and more information would be released later Thursday, the statement said.

