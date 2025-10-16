86°
Latest Weather Blog
Arc of East Ascension holds fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat
GONZALES — A long line of cars pulled up to the Arc of East Ascension on Wednesday night for the organization's fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat event.
The non-profit works to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Volunteers passed out candy and other goodies to guests as they drove through the parking lot. Trick-or-treaters did not even have to leave their cars to take part in the Halloween fun.
Organizers said they created the event as a "thank you" for all the support they get from the community.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lottery tickets, scratch-offs could soon be available on mobile devices in Louisiana
-
Ruby Slipper offering free meals to government workers affected by ongoing federal...
-
Arc of East Ascension holds fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat
-
Adult Literacy Advocates hosting 27th Scrabble Challenge at L'Auberge Casino
-
Road work continuing past scheduled times on I-10 east near City Park...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...