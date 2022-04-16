April's Pink Moon

Be sure to have your eyes on the skies tonight. The moon is putting on a show. The April full moon is here!

Some areas will be seeing cloudy conditions overnight, making viewing the Pink full moon a challenge.

The Pink full moon this year is also the Paschal moon — the first full moon of spring. Easter is always celebrated the first Sunday after the Paschal moon.

The Pink moon will reach its peak at 3:57 p.m. CDT, but it will not be visible until after sunset.The Pink moon is not called that because it has a pink hue. The name is actually based on the springtime flowers that are native to eastern North America, the pink phlox. The full moon names are influenced by a number of cultures.

A viewer, Kendyl, sent in this wonderful picture of the moon tonight taken with a telescope!

Unfortunately, some parts of the area will not have a crystal clear view, but you could experience a break in the cloud cover and see this sight!

If you get a glimpse of the full moon, be sure to send in your pictures to weather@wbrz.com.