Applications for Tangipahoa Parish Christmas toy drive open through Friday
AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish families who need a little Christmas magic this year can apply for Sheriff Gerald Sticker's toy drive.
Applications to receive a toy for Christmas are being accepted through Friday, Nov. 14.
Parents or guardians who are Tangipahoa Parish residents can apply in person at the sheriff's office at 313 East Oak Street in Amite. Organizers ask that applicants bring a valid ID, current utility bill and a birth certificate, school record to WIC voucher per child.
For people who want to bless another family, the sheriff's office asks for donations to be sent by Friday, Dec. 1.
For more information, contact Madonna Liuzza (985) 748-3300 or email pio@tpso.org.
