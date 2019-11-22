Apple under fire as App Store users complain of unwanted sexual advances

Generic image of Apple App Store products Photo: Apple

A multitude of Apple’s App Store users have complained of experiencing unwanted sexual approaches when using the store's popular social networking apps.

A Washington Post investigation revealed that over 1500 complaints had been made about platforms that connect strangers in video conversations known as ‘random chat apps.’ Many of these incidents involved predators targeting children.

The post used a specialized algorithm to sift through more than 130,000 App Store reviews of six random chat apps to identify reviews containing reports of unwanted sexual content, racism, and bullying. It identified more than 1500 reviews that mentioned uncomfortable sexual situations.

Apple’s website says it “carefully [reviews] every app.” But as the tech giant's platform continues to grow, so do reports of unwanted sexual content involving minors. This leaves some questioning Apple's ability to maintain a safe user environment for customers as its' platform continues to expand.

The Post also points out that Apple has a financial interest in an expanded platform, seeing as the company earns a cut of all revenue generated by apps.