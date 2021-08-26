AP Source: Houston's Herman leaving for Texas

75°
Saturday, November 26 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

AUSTIN, Texas - A person with direct knowledge of the discussions says Houston coach Tom Herman has told the school he is leaving to become the next coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Herman would replace Charlie Strong, who was fired Saturday after three consecutive losing seasons at Texas. The person confirmed Herman's move to Texas on condition of anonymity because neither school had yet publicly announced the decision.

Texas moved quickly to snag Herman, who has spent the past two seasons with the Cougars and elevated the program into to the Top 25 . Herman's name had emerged as a top target for Texas officials as Strong's final season started 2-0 but faded to a 5-7 finish.

Herman was offensive coordinator at Ohio State when the Buckeyes won the 2014 season national championship. He spent a season at Texas as a graduate assistant early in his career under former Longhorns coach Mack Brown.

